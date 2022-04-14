Hot in San Antonio over Easter Weekend 🥵🐇💐

Familiar traditions are returning to San Antonio this Easter weekend! If you’re planning on spending some time outdoors, you’ll want to find a way to stay cool. Here’s what you need to know:
FRIDAY
- The morning will be cloudy and muggy with areas of drizzle.
- Some clearing will take place in the afternoon to put temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.
- Friday night will be warm and humid with temperatures slowly falling through the 70s after sunset.
SATURDAY
- Expect another round of morning clouds followed by some afternoon clearing Saturday.
- Lows will be near 70 degrees, but it will get hot in the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s.
- There will be a window for a few storms to develop closer to Austin on Saturday evening. If any storms pop up, they could drop south and toward San Antonio very late in the day. However, most yards will not get any rain.
EASTER SUNDAY
- Temperature wise, Sunday will be similar to Saturday -- lows near 70 degrees and a high in the mid-90s.
- It will be cloudy in the morning, but some sun will break through in the afternoon.
- Once again, some isolated storms could develop north of San Antonio by the evening. If any storms do get going, they could become strong to severe. So, we’ll need to monitor this potential closely.
- It is important to keep in mind that the storm chance Sunday will come late in the day, so your morning and lunchtime Easter plans will not be affected.
STAY IN-THE-KNOW
You can keep up with your local weather forecast any time of year by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.