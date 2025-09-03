San Antonio experiences its wettest year since 2021

SAN ANTONIO – After years of continual drought and dry spells with below-average rainfall, 2025 is shaping up to be San Antonio’s wettest year since 2021.

As of Sept. 1, the city has reported over 20 inches of rain, surpassing totals from the previous three years. A significant rebound back from 2022, which ended with just 11.5 inches, one of the driest years on record.

This year’s rainfall has been fueled by a series of slow-moving storms, tropical moisture surges and stalled fronts that bring repeated rounds of heavy rain.

From spring thunderstorms to late summer downpours, San Antonio has seen widespread rain events that helped replenish reservoirs and mitigate drought conditions.

While 2025 hasn’t broken any all-time records, it’s a welcome shift from the prolonged dry pattern that dominated the region in recent years. The last time San Antonio saw more rain was in 2021, when the city picked up 34.61 inches by the end of the year.

With a few months still left in the year and fall often bringing additional rain chances, San Antonio could continue climbing the ranks in annual precipitation. For now, residents can appreciate the greener landscapes, fuller streams and slightly cooler temperatures that come with a wetter-than-usual year.