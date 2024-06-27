SA Live & Moody Gardens Summer Sweepstakes

SA Live has partnered with Moody Gardens Galveston Island to give away some exciting prizes, just in time for the summer.
One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive a one (1) night hotel stay at the Moody Gardens Hotel, two (2) rounds of golf, and one (1) family four-pack of one-day value passes which includes the following attractions: Rainforest Pyramid, Aquarium Pyramid, Colonel Paddlewheeler, Show in the 3D and 4D Theater, Audience Recognition Theater, Discovery Museum, and Palm Beach.
Seven (7) lucky winners will each receive a family four-pack of one-day value passes which include the following attractions: Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, MG 3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Audience Recognition Theater & Discovery Museum, and Palm Beach.
To enter, fill out the entry form below.
The entry period runs from Thursday, June. 27 at 1 p.m. to Thursday, Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Official rules can be viewed here.