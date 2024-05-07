San Antonio Art & Music Festival debuts downtown this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The inaugural San Antonio Art & Music Festival is heading to downtown this weekend.

Organizers said SAAM Fest will include more than 100 art vendors, live music from two stages, live mural painting, five food trucks, comedians and more. IS Productions is hosting the event.

“We’re thrilled to announce the inaugural San Antonio Art & Music Festival,” Evan Grabenstein, board member and executive producer of IS Productions, said in a news release. “This festival is a celebration of the rich tapestry of creativity that defines San Antonio.”

“It’s an opportunity for artists, musicians, performers, and the community to come together and revel in the beauty of expression,” Grabenstein said.

The event is planned for June 15 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cavender Cadillac Showroom lot on 827 Broadway. All ages are welcome.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $5. For more information, click here.