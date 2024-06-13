Uber offers ‘Inside Out 2′ promotion for teen account riders

SAN ANTONIO – Uber is offering a new promotion with Disney’s “Inside Out 2″ release for teenage riders.

New Uber teen accounts for ages 13 to 17 can get a free ride of up to $20 to theaters to watch the movie during opening weekend. The promotion will run from Friday, June 14, to Friday, June 21.

Parents who want to see the movies will also have an opportunity. If they add their teen to their Uber account from June 13-17, they will receive two free movie tickets to “Inside Out 2.”

Uber is also releasing an “Inside Out 2″ water bottle kit along with the promotion. The kit includes an Owala 40-ounce tumbler, a sticker pack, and charms featuring characters from the movie. Everyone who purchases the kit will also receive two free tickets to the movie.

