87º
Join Insider for Free

Entertainment

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1′ film debut set for summer 2025

Apple Original Films Unveils Star-Studded F1 Movie Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Isabel Lara, KSAT Intern

Tags: Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt, Max Verstappen, Formula 1, Sports
FILE - Actor Brad Pitt walks through the paddock before the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, on July 9, 2023. Brad Pitt's Hollywood film about Formula 1 is being released in cinemas next June and will simply be called “F1,” the racing series said on Friday, Friday, July 5, 2024. (Christian Bruna/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Christian Bruna, Associated Press)

Apple Original Films announced its much-anticipated Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt will premiere in North American theaters on June 27, 2025, with an international release set for June 25, 2025.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on “Top Gun: Maverick,” the film boasts a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and features a star-studded cast including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Recommended Videos

Lewis Hamilton, the renowned Mercedes driver, makes his debut as both an actor and producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Brad Pitt.

The film, produced in collaboration with Formula 1, showcases Brad Pitt as a former driver making a comeback to the sport after an injury.

Fans got a sneak peek during last year’s Grand Prix.

The movie was filmed at iconic racing locations such as Silverstone, the Hungaroring, Spa Francorchamps, Suzuka, and Yas Marina circuit, promising an authentic racing experience, according to The Associated press.

Warner Bros. Pictures will handle North American distribution, with the film also available in IMAX theaters for an immersive viewing experience.

This production, featuring specially adapted Formula 1 cars, is set to be one of the most expensive films ever made, stirring excitement among fans with appearances from figures like Max Verstappen, Checo Pérez, and Gunther Steiner in the trailer.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Isabel Lara is a fellow of the Emma Bowen Foundation. She interned at KSAT in 2023 and returned as a newsroom intern this summer. She is currently studying at the University of the Incarnate Word and produces Spanish segments on the university’s student-run TV station. Isabel has a strong interest in feature stories & creating social media content.

email

Recommended Videos