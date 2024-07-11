Brad Pitt’s ‘F1′ film debut set for summer 2025

FILE - Actor Brad Pitt walks through the paddock before the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, on July 9, 2023. Brad Pitt's Hollywood film about Formula 1 is being released in cinemas next June and will simply be called “F1,” the racing series said on Friday, Friday, July 5, 2024. (Christian Bruna/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Apple Original Films announced its much-anticipated Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt will premiere in North American theaters on June 27, 2025, with an international release set for June 25, 2025.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on “Top Gun: Maverick,” the film boasts a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and features a star-studded cast including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Lewis Hamilton, the renowned Mercedes driver, makes his debut as both an actor and producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Brad Pitt.

The film, produced in collaboration with Formula 1, showcases Brad Pitt as a former driver making a comeback to the sport after an injury.

Fans got a sneak peek during last year’s Grand Prix.

The movie was filmed at iconic racing locations such as Silverstone, the Hungaroring, Spa Francorchamps, Suzuka, and Yas Marina circuit, promising an authentic racing experience, according to The Associated press.

This is F1.



Starring Brad Pitt. In cinemas Summer 2025.

Warner Bros. Pictures will handle North American distribution, with the film also available in IMAX theaters for an immersive viewing experience.

This production, featuring specially adapted Formula 1 cars, is set to be one of the most expensive films ever made, stirring excitement among fans with appearances from figures like Max Verstappen, Checo Pérez, and Gunther Steiner in the trailer.