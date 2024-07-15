98º
New Disney+ docuseries ‘Checo Perez: Don’t Give Up, Cabr#n!’ premieres on July 31

An in-depth show on the Mexican driver’s journey to Formula 1, featuring appearances by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Isabel Lara, KSAT Intern

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico waves during the drivers parade ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The announcement, made through Disney Plus’s social media, features a poster of the Mexican driver with the message: “Giving up was never an option #ChecoPérez, ‘Don’t give up, Cabr#n!’ premiering on July 31.”

The documentary, “A Story of Street Circuits,” promises to offer an in-depth look into the life of the Mexican pilot, revealing the highs and lows he experienced on his journey to Formula 1.

“Reaching Formula 1 as a Mexican, from where I come from and to where I have gotten, is... crazy,” said Sergio Perez in the trailer while reflecting on his journey.

The docuseries, exclusive to Latin America, will debut as part of Disney Plus’s relaunch in the region. Disney Plus will incorporate ESPN and Star Plus into its hybrid offering.

“It’s hard to believe that a 12-year-old kid was thinking about reaching Formula 1. Being Mexican, we didn’t have that sports culture,” Perez said.

The documentary will feature guest appearances such as Perez’s Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

“The story of a dreamer in search of becoming a legend” is what can be read in intervals of the trailer, fueling the anticipation.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Isabel Lara is a fellow of the Emma Bowen Foundation. She interned at KSAT in 2023 and returned as a newsroom intern this summer. She is currently studying at the University of the Incarnate Word and produces Spanish segments on the university’s student-run TV station. Isabel has a strong interest in feature stories & creating social media content.

