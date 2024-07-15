New Disney+ docuseries ‘Checo Perez: Don’t Give Up, Cabr#n!’ premieres on July 31

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico waves during the drivers parade ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

The announcement, made through Disney Plus’s social media, features a poster of the Mexican driver with the message: “Giving up was never an option #ChecoPérez, ‘Don’t give up, Cabr#n!’ premiering on July 31.”

Dejar de luchar jamás fue una opción 🏁#ChecoPérez ¡No te rindas, cabr#n! Estreno 31 de julio, solo en #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/isQd1pEQRn — Disney+ Latinoamérica (@disneyplusla) July 3, 2024

The documentary, “A Story of Street Circuits,” promises to offer an in-depth look into the life of the Mexican pilot, revealing the highs and lows he experienced on his journey to Formula 1.

“Reaching Formula 1 as a Mexican, from where I come from and to where I have gotten, is... crazy,” said Sergio Perez in the trailer while reflecting on his journey.

The docuseries, exclusive to Latin America, will debut as part of Disney Plus’s relaunch in the region. Disney Plus will incorporate ESPN and Star Plus into its hybrid offering.

“It’s hard to believe that a 12-year-old kid was thinking about reaching Formula 1. Being Mexican, we didn’t have that sports culture,” Perez said.

The documentary will feature guest appearances such as Perez’s Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

“The story of a dreamer in search of becoming a legend” is what can be read in intervals of the trailer, fueling the anticipation.