South Side chef offering free meals, running errands for home-bound neighbors

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Tatu, a local small business owner — who also has a cooking show on KSAT TV, our streaming platform — decided to step up and help our community however he could.

On Monday, Tatu posted on his coffee shop’s Instagram page that he was willing to run errands for the elderly and those that couldn’t leave their homes. He encouraged people in need to message him and for others to share the post so he could make the most impact.

By Tuesday word had spread and Fred’s Fish Fry donated 30 meals that will be given out. If you’d like to help Tatu, he started a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $5,000 to help San Antonians in need.

If you see someone going the extra mile to help others during this crisis we want to hear about them! Email us at web@ksat.com or submit your photos to our community gallery here.

