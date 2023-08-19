Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch.

David samples the menu with the owner, Marc Fogelsong, and discusses the restaurant’s transition from a successful food truck to a brick & mortar on Broadway.

Next up, David heads to Houston for some dry-aged steaks that get lit on fire tableside at Doris Metropolitan.

David samples an impressive variety of steak cuts that have been sous vide and then set on fire.

After that, David heads up I-35 to New Braunfels to sample some of the best Tex-Mex in the area at La Cosecha Mexican Table. He samples wagyu beef fajitas and char-grilled oysters.

Next, he takes a road trip to East Texas to try some authentic Chinese cuisine at Peony & Crane. David tries the juicy Peking duck and some fantastic soup dumplings.

David then takes us to the Northwest Side of San Antonio to try some authentic West African cuisine at Trices Cafe and Lounge.

He sits with the chef and owner, Elsie Atunuwa, to discuss the culture behind the food and taste various dishes.

David then takes Jordan Ford General Manager, Casey Ogletree, out to lunch at La Birrieria in San Antonio.

He wraps things up with some of the best gorditas you can find in San Antonio at Gorditas Mi Torreon.

Chicken and Cheese Empanadas (KSAT12)

Chef Ceasar’s Empanadas

Ingredients:

Shredded Chicken

Cheese Blend

Poblanos

Cilantro

Frozen Empanada Dough

Salsa

Sour Cream

Directions:

Heat oil to 320°F.

Roast poblanos until charred and softened.

Place poblanos in a ziplock bag and allow to steam for a few minutes.

With a damp towel, rub char off of poblano.

Dice roasted poblano.

Combine shredded chicken, cheese blend, poblano and cilantro in a bowl.

Defrost and separate empanada dough.

Rub water on the edges of the empanada dough.

Place a portion of the mixture in the center of the empanada dough.

Fold the empanada dough over and crimp it closed with a fork.

Fry empanadas in oil until golden brown.

Garnish empanadas with salsa, sour cream and cilantro.

Enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

Wild Barley Kitchen Co. (KSAT12)

Sizzling Wagyu Beef Fajitas from La Cosecha Mexican Table (KSAT12)

Lamb, Chicken, and Fish from Trices Cafe and Lounge (KSAT12)

La Birrieria - San Antonio (KSAT12)

