Video shows scary encounter between alligator and Girl Scout

Hello and Happy Friday!

We’re finally in what I like to call the “preliminary fall season,” and while the temperatures don’t exactly reflect autumn just yet, it already feels *different* outside.

We haven’t reached 100 degrees since Sunday, and the KSAT Weather Authority says we may not warm above 90 degrees on Saturday (but maybe keep an umbrella nearby with a few storms possible this Saturday).

The cooler temperatures mean we can actually have an enjoyable time outdoors again. Hallelujah!

So if you’re in the mood to plan your outdoor trips, see below for links to information about pumpkin patches, corn mazes, the Zoo Boo! and more.

And in other news this week, we wrote about a scary encounter between an alligator and a Girl Scout troop, things to know about the Head for the Cure 5K in San Antonio, and a disease spreading among deer.

Take a look at all these stories below! Have a good weekend!

Video shows alligator swimming toward Girl Scout troop

‘Look how big it is!’ Girl Scout troop swims away from charging alligator while on camping trip at Huntsville State Park (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A Girl Scout troop’s trip to a Southeast Texas lake over the weekend turned into a terrifying encounter when they spotted an alligator swimming toward them.

A video shared with KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, shows the alligator, estimated to be 14 feet long, heading toward Troop 114204 at Huntsville State Park on Saturday evening.

Girl Scouts and the troop’s leader, Nichole Glenn, told KPRC about the ordeal, saying they expected the worst.

“I was thinking, this is the day I die,” Girl Scout Ava Miller said. “It was moving faster than us or about the same.”

The troop was at Huntsville State Park — located in Huntsville, about an hour north of Houston — for an overnight camping trip where Girl Scouts learn about the park and fishing.

People noticed the alligator swimming toward the children when they went for a dip in a designated swimming area.

The video showed chaos erupting as the girls headed to the bank.

Read about their experience here.

Head for the Cure 5K-San Antonio celebrates 10 years

Head for the Cure 5K San Antonio is celebrating 10 years. (2023)

The following has been written by KSAT special events coordinator Stephanie Leonard.

You can join the fight against brain cancer by registering for the 10th Annual Head for the Cure 5K run/walk happening on Sept. 23.

The race begins at 8 a.m. at Providence Catholic School, located at 1215 North St. Mary’s Street. Participants can receive $5 off their registration fee by entering the promo code: KSAT.

There are at least 700,000 people in the US living with a brain tumor. Proceeds from this event will support brain tumor research and advocacy programs at University Health and other brain cancer programs, education, and initiatives nationwide.

Head for the Cure is a nonprofit organization that began in 2003, with the goal of bringing awareness and raising funds through its signature 5K run/walks. The nonprofit has hosted more than 230 5Ks across the country and has raised more than $23 million.

The San Antonio event was launched in memory of beloved KSAT News Director Jim Boyle, who died in 2014 from Glioblastoma brain cancer. This year marks the 10th year of our local race. Head for the Cure 5K-San Antonio organizers said approximately $860,000 has been raised over the past 10 years.

Read more here.

More Outdoors content:

You can also follow our daily coverage by clicking on our Outdoors page on KSAT.com. If you have questions or comments about the newsletter, reach out at rsalinas@ksat.com.

Find our other KSAT newsletters, like KSAT Explains or evening headlines, or manage your email subscription settings here.

See you next week,

Rebecca Salinas