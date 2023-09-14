Here’s where to find corn mazes in the San Antonio area this fall 🌽

SAN ANTONIO – What do “Hocus Pocus,” Reba McEntire and dinosaurs have in common? They’re all themes for corn mazes in San Antonio and the surrounding areas this year.

There are at least five different locations where you can tip-toe through the corn fields this fall with some mazes as close as San Antonio itself or as far away as Marble Falls.

If you’ve never tried to find your way through a corn maze before, there are options for all levels.

Here are the five locations KSAT found for an a-maize-ing adventure:

Circle N Corn Maze - This “Hocus Pocus”-themed corn maze is located at 558 CR 345 in La Vernia. It will be open Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 6-29. Hours vary by day. Admission is $12 for anyone ages 3 and up. Children ages 2 and younger are free. In addition to the maze, guests can also visit the pumpkin patch, petting zoo, slides, corn pit, tire climb, sand pit, hay bales, mini maze, bouncy balls and a roping area.

Corn maze at Graff 7A Ranch (Graff 7A Ranch)

Graff 7A Ranch - This ranch offers everything from a corn maze to a pumpkin patch. The theme for the 2023 maze is “God Bless Texas.” There will also be attractions like a MatterCorn Slide Mountain, barrel train, kiddie korral, hay bale jump and tons of other kid activities. Open weekends from Sept. 16 through Nov. 12. Tickets are required for entry and vary from $10 on the weekdays to $18.50 on the weekends. Children ages 2 and younger are free. The ranch is located at 911 U.S. Hwy 90 East in Hondo.

Jenschke Orchards - This farm in Fredericksburg has a giant corn maze, corn hole, Texas-sized jumpy pillow, wagon rides, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. This year the corn maze pays homage to the Queen of Country — Reba McEntire. You can get in on the agritainment at Jenschke Orchards from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. Admission is $14 per person for anyone ages 3 and older. Children 2 and younger are free and military members will receive a 10% discount with a valid ID. The farm is located at 8301 East US Hwy 290 in Fredericksburg.

Sweet Berry Farm - This farm, located at 1801 FM 1980 in Marble Falls, has multiple corn mazes for visitors. The farm will open daily on Sept. 23 and will stay open through Nov. 5. After November 5, there will be reduced hours Thursday-Sunday for the remaining weekends in November. Prices are per attraction and the list can be found on the farm’s website. In addition to the mazes, there are also pony rides on select days, pick-your-own flower opportunities, face painting, scarecrow stuffing, hayrides, a barrel train and more.

Traders Village - You can stomp through three dinosaur-themed mazes at Traders Village in San Antonio. The maze layout features a wooly mammoth, a megalodon and two dinosaurs. The mazes will be open weekends from Oct. 7 through November. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission to the corn maze, located at 9333 S Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road, will be $11.99 per person. Guests can upgrade to the corn maze and all-day ride wristband for $17.99. Kids ages 2 and younger are free. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Wondering who invented the family-friendly corn maze tradition? Maize Adventure credits Earl Beal with creating the first full-size corn maze in Annville, Pennsylvania, in 1993.

“Beal’s original design was inspired by his father’s work designing mazes for a local amusement park called Knoebels Amusement Resort. He wanted to share this experience with others, so he created a large-scale version of the maze at his farm in Pennsylvania,” Maize Adventure reported.