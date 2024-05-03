Vote in round two of our ultimate party wedding song bracket

Round two is here, and it’s looking like we are going to have some tough decisions while trying to figure out the best song that we love to dance to at weddings.

We saw some great wedding dance songs not make it past round one, like “My Eyes Don’t Cry No More” by Stevie Wonder and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars. But once you see the competition they were up against, it makes sense.

This next round will have ever harder votes than round one did. Will you vote for “The Cupid Shuffle” or “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls? What about “Single Ladies” by Beyonce or “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey? These are tough choices that no one wants to make!

Voting for round two of the bracket starts on Friday, May 3. The results from round two will be announced on Monday, May 6 -- the same day that voting for round two begins. So make sure you come back to this page to see the winners of round one, and make sure you vote in the rounds after that!