75º
Join Insider for Free

Features

Vote in round two of our ultimate party wedding song bracket

It’s the battle of the wedding dance songs

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Wedding, Wedding songs, Bracket, Vote
Are you ready to dance? (Pexels.)

Round two is here, and it’s looking like we are going to have some tough decisions while trying to figure out the best song that we love to dance to at weddings.

We saw some great wedding dance songs not make it past round one, like “My Eyes Don’t Cry No More” by Stevie Wonder and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars. But once you see the competition they were up against, it makes sense.

Recommended Videos

This next round will have ever harder votes than round one did. Will you vote for “The Cupid Shuffle” or “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls? What about “Single Ladies” by Beyonce or “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey? These are tough choices that no one wants to make!

Voting for round two of the bracket starts on Friday, May 3. The results from round two will be announced on Monday, May 6 -- the same day that voting for round two begins. So make sure you come back to this page to see the winners of round one, and make sure you vote in the rounds after that!

Copyright 2024 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jack is a Digital Content Editor with a degree in creative writing and French from Western Michigan University. He specializes in writing about movies, food and the latest TV shows.

email

Recommended Videos