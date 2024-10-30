Tiny trick-or-treaters: Methodist Hospital newborns celebrate Halloween in adorable costumes

SAN ANTONIO – The newborn babies at Methodist Hospital might not be able to enjoy Halloween candy yet, but they’re celebrating the spooky season in the most adorable way.

New mothers at the Mother Baby Unit were able to see their tiny trick-or-treaters participate in the hospital’s cherished tradition of dressing up newborns during several holidays throughout the year.

The newborns were swaddled in blankets and beanies resembling bumble bees, lady bugs and strawberries.

This cherished tradition brings joy to the families and hospital team members and captures the hearts of the community.

The hospital has participated for almost every holiday. They have previously dressed babies in New Year, Fourth of July, Valentine’s Day and Spurs-related costumes.

To see photos of the newborn babies you can follow Methodist Hospital on Instagram @methodisthealthcaresa.