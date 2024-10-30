Skip to main content
Tiny trick-or-treaters: Methodist Hospital newborns celebrate Halloween in adorable costumes

Methodist Hospital dresses up newborns for several holidays throughout the year

Renne Estrada, Intern

Methodist Hospital newborns celebrate Halloween in adorable costumes (Credit: Methodist Hospital)

SAN ANTONIO – The newborn babies at Methodist Hospital might not be able to enjoy Halloween candy yet, but they’re celebrating the spooky season in the most adorable way.

New mothers at the Mother Baby Unit were able to see their tiny trick-or-treaters participate in the hospital’s cherished tradition of dressing up newborns during several holidays throughout the year.

The newborns were swaddled in blankets and beanies resembling bumble bees, lady bugs and strawberries.

This cherished tradition brings joy to the families and hospital team members and captures the hearts of the community.

The hospital has participated for almost every holiday. They have previously dressed babies in New Year, Fourth of July, Valentine’s Day and Spurs-related costumes.

To see photos of the newborn babies you can follow Methodist Hospital on Instagram @methodisthealthcaresa.

About the Author
Renne Estrada headshot

Renne Estrada is an honors student at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a communications major with a passion for writing and storytelling. She plans to work in broadcast media as a reporter. She is currently interning at KSAT 12 while in her last semester of college.

