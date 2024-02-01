51º
Food

San Antonio Coffee Festival returning to Travis Park in February

Festival set for Feb. 10; tickets on sale now

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Coffee Festival returns in February ☕

SAN ANTONIO – Coffee lovers, get ready for a festival just for you.

The San Antonio Coffee Festival is returning to Travis Park on Feb. 10. Coffee lovers can try a wide range of coffee by 35 roasters from not only San Antonio and the Hill Country, but from Louisiana, Washington, and Mexico, a news release states.

Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $15 for general admission to $40 for premium VIP admission.

Tickets include a flight of five to eight coffee tastings, depending on the ticket, and access to the festival and exhibitors.

There will also be food, live music, and coffee workshops for roasting coffee at home, making coffee cocktails, and more.

Hours for general admission are 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and hours for VIP admission are 8-10 a.m.

This year marks the 11th annual festival. A news release states the last three years have sold out in advance.

“Coffee creates connections and cultivates community. Come be a part of moving San Antonio to the top of our country’s ‘Coffee Friendliest Cities’ and participating in the rapidly forming ‘sixth wave’ in the coffee industry, which is centering around connectivity,” founder Linda Brewster said in a news release.

The release adds that this year has more roasters than previous years.

The festival is put on in partnership with Travis Park and the City of San Antonio.

