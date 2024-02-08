Another shot at rain returns for first weekend of rodeo ahead of a Sunday cold front

The best chance for rain this weekend arrives Saturday

The past few weeks have brought rounds of beneficial rain to South Central Texas. Another chance arrives this weekend before a cold front clears us out and cools us down into the start of next week.

KEY POINTS

Humid and warm Thursday and Friday with patchy morning fog and drizzle

Scattered rain is possible Saturday, especially early in the day, then another isolated chance Sunday morning

This weekend won’t be a wash-out, but times of off-and-on rain will warrant keeping the umbrella handy, mainly on Saturday

A cold front arrives Sunday, clearing us out into the afternoon and kicking up gusty north winds by Sunday evening

Friday, Feb. 9

A warm and humid end to the work week is expected Friday.

Areas of patchy morning fog and drizzle will likely greet some of us out the door for the morning drive, then additional cloud cover sticks around into the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Saturday, Feb. 10

As an area of low pressure approaches from the west, scattered rain and perhaps a stray storm or two will be likely on Saturday, especially in the morning. Plan on keeping the umbrella handy should you need to use it!

Temperature-wise, we’ll start off near 60 degrees in the morning, followed by a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Sunday, Feb. 11

A small chance for a few more showers is looking possible Sunday morning, then a cold front sweeps in and clears us out.

Sunshine returns by Sunday afternoon with a high near 70 degrees. Healthy north winds kick on after the front passes you by, gusting upwards of 30 mph at times into Sunday evening.

By the time all is said and done, you can expect rainfall totals generally in the range of a quarter to half an inch.

On-and-off rain possible Saturday, then a cold front moves in Sunday

Looking ahead to next week, healthy winds will continue into Monday, along with a drier and cooler weather pattern. We’ll keep you posted!