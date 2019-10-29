New to San Antonio? Here's what you need to know about trick-or-treating here

Click here to read more about the fifth annual Zillow Trick-or-Treat Index.

SAN ANTONIO - "What day and time is trick-or-treating?"

Those of us who were born and raised in San Antonio may find that a strange question, but it's being asked in many Facebook neighborhood groups. Some KSAT viewers are emailing and sending direct messages over social media asking the same thing.

If you've lived in the San Antonio area your whole life, you may not realize that some neighborhoods, communities and cities have rules regarding trick-or-treating. For instance, some areas have age restrictions. You can read more about that here.

Other areas have designated dates and times for trick-or-treating.

Here in San Antonio and surrounding communities, there are no such limitations. Kids go trick-or-treating on Halloween around dinner time. You may see some younger children as early as 4:30 or 5 p.m. while older kids may wait until 7 p.m or so.

It's traditionally assumed that homes with their porch lights on are participating in the holiday, those with no lights should be avoided.

And trick-or-treating should end between 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. at the latest.

Of course, some neighborhoods and communities have additional trick-or-treating events throughout the month of October, but these guidelines are fairly universal on Halloween night.

Still have questions about trick-or-treating? Ask them below.

