KSAT Insider: 2024 Superhero Comic Con Sweepstakes

The 2024 Superhero Comic Con is headed to the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Halls June 20-23.

This year’s Comic-Con will feature celebrities such as Chris Pine, Jake Gyllenhaal, Orlando Bloom, Pom Klementieff, and more! Visitors can receive free autograph signings, attend panels, and explore hundreds of exhibitors.

Five (5) KSAT Insiders could win four (4) tickets to the event!

The sweepstakes runs from 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024, until Sunday, June 19,62024 at 11:59 p.m. You can view the official rules here.

