Texas teen from viral tornado video is new face of Click It or Ticket Campaign

Teen was caught in a tornado before driving off in viral video

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

16-year-old Riley Leon shares his story of how a seatbelt saved his life when a tornado rolled his pickup. #ClickItorTicket #EndTheStreakTX (TXDOT)

A 16-year-old is the new face of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Click It Or Ticket campaign.

You might not recognize his face or his name, but you’ve likely seen the video of Riley Leon driving a red truck that was flipped and spun by a tornado in late March.

Stormchaser Brian Emfinger tweeted a video of Leon’s Chevy truck as it took a beating from a tornado before landing back on its tires, allowing Leon to drive away.

Leon credits the fact that he was wearing his seatbelt as a reason he is still alive today.

The TXDOT Click it or Ticket campaign is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this month with an estimated 6,972 lives saved since its induction.

Leon can be seen in a tweet from TXDOT Austin sharing his story during this week’s anniversary event.

According to TXDOT data, more than 100,000 serious injuries have been prevented by the Click It or Ticket campaign, saving an estimated $23.6 billion in related economic costs.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

