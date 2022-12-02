Doorbell camera captures meteor blaze across the night sky in Ohio

A doorbell camera captured a meteor as it flared in the sky over northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 1, as the American Meteor Society received over 700 reports of sightings across eastern states. Credit: Stephen Martin via Storyful

WADSWORTH, Ohio – A doorbell camera caught a meteor blazing across the night sky in Ohio on Thursday.

Stephen Martin, a resident in Wadsworth, shared the video on Twitter and said “some days you just catch a meteor zipping through the sky with the doorbell camera.”

The video was captured around 7:35 p.m., according to Storyful. It can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

The American Meteor Society reported that they “received 737 reports about a fireball” over a number of states.

