Doorbell camera captures meteor blaze across the night sky in Ohio

WADSWORTH, Ohio – A doorbell camera caught a meteor blazing across the night sky in Ohio on Thursday.
Stephen Martin, a resident in Wadsworth, shared the video on Twitter and said “some days you just catch a meteor zipping through the sky with the doorbell camera.”
The video was captured around 7:35 p.m., according to Storyful. It can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.
The American Meteor Society reported that they “received 737 reports about a fireball” over a number of states.
Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.