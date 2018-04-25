BCSO deputy charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested by officers with the San Antonio Police Department overnight and has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to a blood draw warrant, Margie Hernandez Miranda, 61, was arrested just before 11 p.m. by officers after they saw her drifting along Highway 151 and crossing a median. The warrant said she was driving 49 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and reportedly smelled of alcohol when the officers approached her vehicle.

The warrant said she told them that she just recently had left NIOSA but only had two drinks. She also refused a breathalyzer test, the warrant said.

A BCSO spokesperson said Hernandez Miranda has worked for them since 1983 and is currently assigned to work security at the county courthouse.

She has been placed on administrative leave pending further criminal investigation of the case by SAPD.

Hernandez Miranda bonded out at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

BREAKING Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy Margie Hernandez Miranda arrested overnight on suspicion of DWI. 34-year veteran of BCSO assigned to court security #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/bEE9UvILvM — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) April 25, 2018

