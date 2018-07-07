Bexar County deputy arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County sheriff's deputy was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Yesina Rios was stopped by San Antonio police at South Alamo Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Rios has been with the Sheriff's Office since April 2016 and was assigned to the detention division. Rios was placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation by the Sheriff's Office and criminal investigation by the Police Department.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said he is currently working to address issues among his law enforcement team.

“Every effort is being made to address this ongoing issue and to prevent DWI incidents within our ranks," Salazar said. "Proactively, even as recently as this week, we continue to reinforce messaging to remind employees about the dangers of DWI and the steps they can personally take to avoid becoming part of the problem. Clearly, this employee did not heed those warnings, and will be held accountable accordingly”.

