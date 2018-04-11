2 BCSO deputies struck jail inmate, now indicted, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO - Two Bexar County sheriff deputies were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in connection with a disturbance involving a jail inmate, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Joseph Anthony Hernandez, 26, and Michael Gomez, 30, who has since resigned, are charged with official oppression.

Salazar said that in June, one of the deputies struck an inmate with a stick several times while he was lying on the floor. As the inmate was being taken away, the other deputy hit the inmate in the face, Salazar said.

The incident was reported by other deputies to the Public Integrity Unit for investigation.

After Gomez and Hernandez were placed on administrative duty, they retaliated against the deputies who reported the disturbance, Salazar said.

Gomez, who was hired in October 2014, resigned from the agency Jan. 31, Salazar said.

Hernandez, who was hired in January 2016, remains on administrative leave.

Warrants were issued for the pair's arrest, and Salazar expected them to surrender Wednesday.

Salazar said while Gomez was on administrative duty, he and several other deputies were accused of participating in the hazing of a fellow deputy at a house party last year. But no charges were filed because of insufficient evidence.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.