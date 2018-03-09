No criminal charges for BCSO deputies involved in off-duty hazing incident

SAN ANTONIO - Citing insufficient evidence, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office said Friday that it will not charge seven detention officers accused of participating in the hazing of a fellow deputy at a house party last year.

The deputies, who were part of the agency's elite Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), were placed on leave after the incident in August.

BCSO's public information office had not confirmed the status of the deputies as of Friday evening.

Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said that if the deputies were retained after internal affairs and criminal investigations were completed, they would no longer be part of SERT, which handles emergency situations inside the jail.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies were accused of using county-issued shackles, handcuffs and a stun gun to haze a fellow deputy by tying him up and pretending to use the stun gun on him.

Video of the incident obtained by BCSO purportedly showed a child participating in the hazing.

The deputies were facing possible charges of child endangerment, unlawful restraint and hazing.

