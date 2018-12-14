No criminal charges for man who exchanged gunfire with off-duty SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man will not face criminal charges in connection with a road rage shootout with an off-duty San Antonio police officer that left the man paralyzed from the waist down.

"After considering the evidence presented against Demontae Walker, the grand jury did not return a true bill of indictment for any criminal charges," the Bexar County District Attorney's Office said in an email Friday.

Walker and the off-duty officer, Dezi Rios, exchanged gunfire May 29 in the parking lot of the All Stars Gentlemen's Club in the 9400 block of Interstate 10 West after Walker alleged Rios cut him off on the highway, police said.

According to records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders, Rios was issued a 15-day suspension without pay on Nov. 15 and was transferred out of his role as a physical training instructor at the Police Academy on Nov. 9.

