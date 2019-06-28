Former SA Mayor Henry Cisneros injured in paragliding accident in Switzerland

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros underwent successful surgery this week following a paragliding accident on a Swiss mountain.

Cisneros, 72, and his family traveled to Switzerland for vacation June 14.

He was injured four days later while taking off from a mountain to paraglide, Lucrecia Cross, executive assistant to Cisneros, told KSAT-12.

Cisneros twisted his ankle and simultaneously tore his hamstring, Cross said.

The former mayor returned to San Antonio on June 20, and a procedure was scheduled to repair a torn hamstring muscle that was separated from the pelvic bone.

The surgery was performed Thursday at South Texas Spine and Surgical Center and Cisneros was released Friday on crutches.

Cross said Cisneros is “doing great, is in positive spirits and ready to follow doctor's orders over the next six weeks of recovery, including physical therapy.”

Cross said Cisneros “is moving and getting things done” despite the injury.

That included a fundraising luncheon Friday that Henry and Mary Alice attended at Sacred Heart Church at 2123 W. Commerce Street.

The Cisneroses were also scheduled to be at a groundbreaking event at the church Friday evening.

