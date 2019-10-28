How to score free, discounted food during Halloween week

SAN ANTONIO - It pays to dress up on Halloween, according to a slew of freebies and deals restaurants are offering to those donning some costume fun.

And it’s not only on Halloween night either; some chains have been rolling out various deals throughout the month to hype up customers with spooky and creative concoctions, from margaritas to doughnuts.

Here’s a list of restaurants, plus DoorDash, that are offering free and discounted meals and goods throughout Halloween. Several of them require Halloween costumes, while others are simply in it for the Halloween spirit.

Halloween day deals

Mod Pizza: Those in a costume can receive a Mod-size pizza or salad for $5.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts: A free doughnut of choice will be given to anyone in a costume.

Chipotle: A $4 “boorito” can be purchased for in-restaurant customers wearing a costume. The deal will be offered from 3 p.m.-close.

QuickTrip: Children under 12 years old can receive a free vanilla cone at any QT from 4-10 p.m. Children must be wearing a costume.

Main Event Entertainment: Any guest dressed in a costume can receive $10 in video game play for free.

Rainforest Cafe: Kids can eat a meal for 99 cents with the purchase of an adult entree. Customers must mention the promotion to redeem but do not have to wear costumes.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Kids with or without costumes can eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.

Baskin Robbins: Each scoop of ice cream will cost only $1.70, and prepackaged quarts will cost $7.99 for two. No costume necessary.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Costumes are welcome, but not required for a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree.

Deals throughout Halloween week

DoorDash: Customers who post a photo of a food costume — whether it be on themselves, someone else or even a pet — will receive $10 in DoorDash credit for the food they’re wearing. Customers must follow DoorDash on Twitter or Instagram, post the photo with the hashtag #DashOWeen and wait for a message from DoorDash to receive the $10 credit. This lasts all week until 11:59 p.m. on Halloween.

Chuck E. Cheese: Kids in costume will receive 50 free tickets during the whole month of October.

McAlister’s Deli: Starting Saturday, costumed kids can eat free for dine-in and carryout orders at participating restaurants. The offer is valid for up to two free kids meals with an adult entree purchase.

Jamba: Kids in costume will receive a free smoothie with a purchase of an adult smoothie or bowl. The offer is valid with My Jamba Rewards at participating stores, and runs from Saturday to Wednesday.

IHOP: Until Nov. 3, kids can eat free at IHOP with the purchase of an adult entree.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar: The chain is offering a $1 Vampire drink during the month. It includes rum, dragon fruit, passionfruit, strawberry and fangs.

Chili’s: The margarita of the month, The Fangtastic ‘Rita, is $5 throughout October. It comes with vampire fangs.

