SAPD suspends sergeant who told motorist during traffic stop: ‘I don’t give wife-beaters a break, sir’

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio police sergeant served a 15-day suspension last month after his own body-worn camera captured footage of him calling a motorist a “wife-beater” during a traffic stop, SAPD discipline records show.

Sgt. Ramiro Juarez-Ramos was also suspended for allowing the man to record sensitive law enforcement records on the man’s cellphone, the suspension records show.

The incident happened May 30 during an evening traffic stop in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway.

The driver, whose name is redacted in Juarez-Ramos’ suspension records, contested the validity of a citation he was given.

“I don’t give wife-beaters a break, sir,” said Juarez-Ramos, who again referred to the man as a “wife-beater” after he asked what the sergeant had called him, records show.

Juarez-Ramos returned to his patrol vehicle and pulled up a mugshot of the man on his vehicle laptop and then displayed protected law enforcement material, including conditions of bond from a previous arrest of the man, records show.

The sergeant recited information from the man’s conditions of bond, and his actions allowed the man to record the sensitive information off of the laptop screen on his cellphone, according to the records.

Juarez-Ramos was initially handed a proposed 31-day suspension for violating SAPD rules covering conduct and behavior and responsibility to serve the public.

The suspension was shortened to 15 days in August after Juarez-Ramos met with Chief William McManus.

Juarez-Ramos had a previous violation for conduct and behavior, his discipline records state.

A 27-year veteran of SAPD, Juarez-Ramos served his suspension between Sept. 12 and Sept. 26, records show.