Pair of SAPD officers suspended for injuring suspects' heads during arrests

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers were suspended this fall after separate use of force incidents against suspects, SAPD discipline records show.

Officer Luis Guzman

Officer Luis Guzman was suspended 25 days in late September, months after internal affairs investigators said he grabbed the head of a robbery suspect and hit it on the ground three times.

The incident happened April 23 in a parking lot in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue as Guzman was attempting to take a possible robbery suspect into custody, records show.

The suspect, who is not named in the discipline paperwork, suffered visible injuries during the altercation, records show.

Additionally, Guzman muted his body-worn camera for 12 minutes, despite being in direct contact with the suspect.

Guzman was handed a contemplated 30-day suspension in late August, which was later shortened to 25 days after a meeting with SAPD Chief William McManus, according to records.

Guzman was cited for policy violations including application of force and proper use of body-worn cameras.

Guzman, a three-year veteran of SAPD, finished serving his suspension Nov. 8, records show.

Officer Reid Butler

SAPD Officer Reid Butler was handed a 10-day suspension in September after a separate internal affairs investigation determined he repeatedly kicked a suspect in the head as the man struggled with officers.

Officers responding to an assault call on May 3 attempted to detain suspect Gary Barfield in the 300 block of Gulf Street, leading to a physical struggle.

Butler ran to assist other officers and kicked Barfield in the head, according to records.

Butler then repositioned himself near Barfield’s head and kicked him in the head/face four more times, records show.

Barfield suffered visible injuries to his face, records show.

Butler was handed a contemplated 15-day suspension in late August, which was later shortened to 10 days after a meeting with Chief McManus.

Butler, a seven-year veteran of SAPD, served the suspension in October, records show.

