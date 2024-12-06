SAPD officer suspended 114 days for unauthorized chase that led to crash

SAPD Officer Conner Talamas was suspended 114 days for an unauthorized chase and use of force incident.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was handed a 114-day suspension this fall after taking part in an unauthorized pursuit earlier this year that ended in a crash, city discipline records show.

Officer Conner Talamas accepted the suspension and entered into a last chance agreement in late October for violations of SAPD rules covering vehicle pursuits, safe operation of city vehicles, application of force and treatment of prisoners, records show.

Recommended Videos

On May 2, Talamas was alerted to a stolen Toyota Highlander driving along Interstate 10 West.

After the driver of the vehicle exited the highway, he took multiple evasive actions, according to records.

Talamas continued to follow the driver. The officer weaved in and out of traffic without lights and sirens on and reached speeds as high as 90 mph in a 45-mph zone and 67 mph in a 30-mph zone, records show.

Vehicle pursuits are not authorized for crimes including traffic infractions and non-violent offenses, discipline records show.

The road conditions were wet, and traffic during the pursuit was moderate to heavy, records show.

The SUV pursued by Talamas eventually crashed into several other vehicles at the intersection of Fredericksburg and Huebner roads, records show.

The driver, Raymond Guerrero, exited the crashed vehicle while Talamas pointed his service weapon at him, according to records.

While Guerrero was down on his knees with his hands at his side, Talamas contacted Guerrero’s upper back/neck with the bottom of his footwear, causing the suspect to hit his forehead on the side of the crashed vehicle, records show.

Talamas also punched Guerrero in the head four times with a closed fist, records show.

Guerrero did not offer any resistance prior to being kicked or punched by Talamas, according to records.

Guerrero was later taken into custody on a slew of charges including evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, tampering with evidence, drug possession and a parole violation, jail records show.

Talamas is a six-year veteran of SAPD.

He began serving the suspension Nov. 1 and will remain on suspension through Feb. 22, 2025, records show.

The 114-day suspension is among the longest handed out by SAPD in the past 12 years, according to records compiled by KSAT.

Officer suspended 45 days after pulling out gun while drunk

SAPD Officer Alexander Mena was suspended 45 days and entered into a last chance agreement after a drunken incident in New Braunfels in early June, records show.

After a night out drinking alcohol with a group at several establishments in New Braunfels, Mena got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend on the phone about their relationship, according to records.

Concerned for Mena’s well-being, someone associated with the officer called police, records show.

His sister and ex-girlfriend then reported that Mena walked into the parking lot of an apartment complex with a gun in his hand, according to records.

Mena did not make any threats toward them and did not point the gun at anyone, records show.

A body-worn camera worn by a New Braunfels police officer, however, recorded Mena holding the gun “unnecessarily in a public place,” according to records.

While Mena and his ex-girlfriend argued about who should take possession of their dog, a NBPD officer interjected and attempted to resolve the argument.

Mena told the officer, “I’m not talking to you,” according to records.

A fellow off-duty SAPD officer who had served as designated driver told NBPD that Mena had consumed approximately 12 alcoholic beverages.

Mena’s girlfriend told police Mena had consumed 13 alcoholic beverages, according to records.

KSAT could find no record that Mena was criminally charged for the incident.

Mena at first was handed a contemplated indefinite suspension, which was later shortened to 45 days after Mena signed the last chance agreement.

Mena, a six-year veteran of SAPD, began serving the suspension Nov. 3 and will remain on suspension through Dec. 17, records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.