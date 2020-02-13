Firefighters union, City of San Antonio reach deal on new collective bargaining agreement

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association and the City of San Antonio have reached a deal for a new collective bargaining agreement, the union president said Thursday.

"This compensation plan and healthcare package protects the firefighters and the citizens and keeps us as one of the highest compensated Fire Departments in the great state of Texas,” said SAPA President Chistopher Steele. “Thank you to the citizens of San Antonio for helping make the 2018 Charter Amendment process a success."

Steele plans to address the new agreement during a news conference Thursday afternoon. KSAT.com will livestream the event.

The union and the city have spent about six years trying to come to an agreement.