Officials: Triage tents will be placed outside of local military medical facilities to screen military members for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Military Health System will be placing triage tents outside local military medical facilities to safely screen military members for COVID-19.

The triage tents will be placed outside of Brooke Army Medical Center, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Randolph Clinic and Reid Clinic, SAMHS officials said Sunday.

“Given our mission to provide world-class healthcare to over 240,000 beneficiaries, SAMHS is taking all necessary precautions to prevent unintentional COVID-19 cases from entering our hospitals and clinics,” said Maj. Gen. John DeGoes, director, SAMHS, and commander, 59th Medical Wing, in a press release.

There are currently no Joint Base San Antonio personnel with COVID-19; however, the triage tents will be set up as a precaution.

“Please keep in mind that these triage tents will only become operational if necessary and will not limit our trauma mission or our patients’ access to healthcare,” DeGoes said.

BAMC is temporarily delaying elective surgeries as well in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to health officials.

“We will continue to take proactive steps, working alongside our military and community partners, to both contain the spread and mitigate the impact of the virus,” said Brig. Gen. Wendy Harter, SAMHS deputy director and BAMC commanding general. “As this situation is rapidly evolving, we will be sure to share any updates and appreciate everyone’s patience and support.”

Officials are also recommending that TRICARE beneficiaries consider calling in before coming in, as an added precaution. Healthcare professionals will then help the patient determine if self-care if the best option or if they should seek further treatment.

Beneficiaries can also contact the Consult Appointment Management Office at 210-916-9900, where they can arrange an in-person or a virtual appointment, health officials say.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

