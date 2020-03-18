Poth High School senior reflects on canceled prom, possibility of no graduation ceremony
“It doesn’t give me much time to be around friends,” Elijah Nelson said.
Poth, TEXAS – As the coronavirus pandemic has caused schools and events to close, high school seniors are starting to worry about the last couple of months of high school.
This weekend, Poth High School was scheduled to have prom, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed and possibly canceled for this year.
“It was really mixed reactions, some were relieved and some were disappointed,” Poth High Senior Elijah Nelson told KSAT.
Poth ISD, like many other local school districts, are currently closed for the next couple weeks, but that timeframe could be extended as the cases of coronavirus go up.
Now the question is will there be graduation ceremonies?
“The hardest part is not being able to see my parents’ proud faces in the crowd as I walk the stage,” Nelson said.
In the meantime, Nelson is trying to spend some time with friends, of course, keeping social distancing in mind.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
