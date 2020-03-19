130+ jobs available at two San Antonio-area retailers Target, Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Target and Walmart are hiring in the San Antonio area with a combined total of 135 jobs currently available for job seekers.

Many industries have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left a large number of Texans looking for alternative employment.

Target currently has 64 job openings in the San Antonio area and Walmart has 71 job openings currently listed on the company’s website for San Antonio.

Open positions at the retail giants include everything form cart attendants and sales associates to supervisor and team lead positions.

Humana hosting virtual job fair in search of 100+ full-time employees in San Antonio

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: