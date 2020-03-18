Humana hosting virtual job fair in search of 100+ full-time employees in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Humana is looking to hire more than 100 full-time employees in San Antonio.
The job fair, originally scheduled at Humana’s newly renovated facility at 8119 Datapoint Drive, will now be conducted virtually “in light of the COVID-19 virus,” Humana spokesperson Matthew Green said in an email to KSAT Wednesday.
The health insurance company is seeking to fill Inside Sales Agent positions, which “provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for the company’s Medicare benefit plans and specialty products,” according to a news release.
Job seekers, who are expected to have a high school diploma or GED, can sign up for a one-on-one chat with a hiring leader here.
Humana offers the following incentives:
- Competitive Base Pay
- Lucrative commission structure
- Benefits starting the first day of employment
- Company-paid training program to obtain Health Insurance license
- Generous Paid Time Off accrual
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Associate well-being programs
“Bilingual candidates, including those who speak Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Vietnamese and Creole, are also strongly encouraged to apply," the news release states.
