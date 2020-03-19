70ºF

Local News

SeaWorld San Antonio donates over 6,000 pounds of food to San Antonio Food Bank

Theme park supports local community during Covid-19 pandemic.

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Whales at SeaWorld San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio has made a whale of a donation to the San Antonio Food Bank.

On Wednesday, the theme park donated a surplus of over 6,000 pounds of food, originally intended for guests and employees over spring break, which was picked up by the San Antonio Food Bank and be used to feed members of the community.

The food filled two box trucks and consisted of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and an assortment of beverages.

Currently, SeaWorld is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, but say they are continuing to provide round the clock care for its animals.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

