Amazon hiring for 1,000+ full-time, work-from-home jobs

SAN ANTONIO – Amazon has more than 1,100 work-from-home jobs currently available on their website.

The full-time, virtual positions are available in places across the U.S., including more than 300 that are country-wide and about 30 positions that are specific to Texas.

Industries across the country have been hit hard from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic which has left thousands out of work.

Other companies are hiring locally, including Humana, Target and Walmart, Dollar General and 7-Eleven.

