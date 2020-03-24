Ranger Creek Brewery and Distillery shifts business to provide hand sanitizer

Ranger Creek Brewery and Distillery is working with alcohol in a different way to help locals who are out of hand sanitizer. The company is making its own and giving it away to anyone who needs it for free.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

