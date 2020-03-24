San Antonio Food Bank launches ‘Neighbor Helping Neighbor’ response effort
Food bank will remain open during city/counter shelter-at-home order
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank officials want the community to know they are working to meet the community’s needs and they’re asking for donations to do so.
The food bank is considered essential and will be in full operation as the city and county implement tighter restrictions in an a new emergency order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
However, they’re asking people who need assistance not to go to the Food Bank at this time, but instead call 210-431-8326.
The food bank is working to meet an ever-increasing need for food in the community during the COVID-19 crisis including providing food and supplies to seniors who are homebound, children who are out of school, and families facing loss of work hours due to cut-backs.
Food bank officials are hoping to add 1.5 million pounds of food and household supplies. Every dollar donated can provide 10 pounds of food and supplies, officials have said. Donations can be made through the food bank’s website. The food bank is also looking for volunteers.
The food bank announced the following community resource sites will be open to the public this week:
Mobile Distribution Sites from March 23 – 27:
- Monday, March 23:
- Copernicus Park | 5300 Lord RD, 78220 | 4:30pm
- Father Manuel Roman Center | 11030 Ruidosa, 78214 | 4:30pm
- Cuellar Park | 5626 San Fernando, 78237 | 4:30pm
- Joe Ward Center | 435 E. Sunshine Drive, 78228 | 4:30pm
- Tuesday, March 24:
- Harlandale Community Center | 7227 Briar Place | 78221, 4:30pm
- Garza Community Center | 1450 Mira Vista, 78228 | 4:30pm
- Palm Heights Park | 1201 W. Malone, 78225 | 4:30pm
- Wednesday, March 25:
- Miller’s Pond Park | 6175 Old Pearsall Rd, 78242 | 4:30pm
- Frank Garrett Multi Service Center | 1226 NW 18th St., 78207 | 4:30pm
- Lady Bird Johnson Park | 107000 Nacogdoches Road, 78217 | 4:30pm
- Sonny Melendrez Community Center | 5919 W. Commerce, 78237 | 4:30pm
- Thursday, March 26:
- Dawson Park | 2500 E. Commerce, 78203 | 4:30pm
- Southside Lions Sports Park | 3100 Hiawatha, 78210 | 4:30pm
- Normoyle Park | 700 Culberson, 78225 | 4:30pm
- Friday, March 27:
- Woodward Park | 1011 Locke St., 78208 | 4:30pm
- Ramirez Community Center | 1011 Gillette Blvd., 78224 | 4:30pm
- Jean Yates Community Center | 568 Rasa, 78227 | 4:30pm
Lunch Distribution Sites For Kids from March 23 – 27:
- Copernicus Park | 5300 Lord RD, 78220 | 11am
- Woodward Park | 1011 Locke St., 78208 | 11am
- Father Manuel Roman Center | 11030 Ruidosa, 78214 | 11am
- Harlandale Community Center | 7227 Briar Place 78221 | 11am
- Miller’s Pond Park | 6175 Old Pearsall Rd, 78242 | 11am
- Sonny Melendrez Community Center | 5919 W. Commerce, 78237 | 11am
- Palm Heights Park | 1201 W. Malone, 78225 | 11am
- Joe Ward Center | 435 E. Sunshine Drive, 78228 | 11am
- Jean Yates Community Center | 568 Rasa, 78227 | 11am
Dinner Distributions Sites For Kids from March 23 – 27:
- Dawson Park | 2500 E. Commerce, 78203 | 4:30pm
- Southside Lions Sports Park | 3100 Hiawatha, 78210 | 4:30pm
- Normoyle Park | 700 Culberson, 78225 | 4:30pm
- Ramirez Community Center | 1011 Gillette Blvd., 78224 | 4:30pm
- Cuellar Park | 5626 San Fernando, 78237 | 4:30pm
- Frank Garrett Multi Service Center | 1226 NW 18th St., 78207 | 4:30pm
- Garza Community Center | 1450 Mira Vista, 78228 | 4:30pm
- San Juan Brady Center | 2307 S. Calaveras, 78207 | 4:30pm
- Lady Bird Johnson Park | 107000 Nacogdoches Road, 78217 | 4:30pm
