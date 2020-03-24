San Antonio Food Bank launches ‘Neighbor Helping Neighbor’ response effort

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank officials want the community to know they are working to meet the community’s needs and they’re asking for donations to do so.

The food bank is considered essential and will be in full operation as the city and county implement tighter restrictions in an a new emergency order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

However, they’re asking people who need assistance not to go to the Food Bank at this time, but instead call 210-431-8326.

The food bank is working to meet an ever-increasing need for food in the community during the COVID-19 crisis including providing food and supplies to seniors who are homebound, children who are out of school, and families facing loss of work hours due to cut-backs.

Food bank officials are hoping to add 1.5 million pounds of food and household supplies. Every dollar donated can provide 10 pounds of food and supplies, officials have said. Donations can be made through the food bank’s website. The food bank is also looking for volunteers.

The food bank announced the following community resource sites will be open to the public this week:

Mobile Distribution Sites from March 23 – 27:

Monday, March 23: Copernicus Park | 5300 Lord RD, 78220 | 4:30pm Father Manuel Roman Center | 11030 Ruidosa, 78214 | 4:30pm Cuellar Park | 5626 San Fernando, 78237 | 4:30pm Joe Ward Center | 435 E. Sunshine Drive, 78228 | 4:30pm

Tuesday, March 24: Harlandale Community Center | 7227 Briar Place | 78221, 4:30pm Garza Community Center | 1450 Mira Vista, 78228 | 4:30pm Palm Heights Park | 1201 W. Malone, 78225 | 4:30pm

Wednesday, March 25: Miller’s Pond Park | 6175 Old Pearsall Rd, 78242 | 4:30pm Frank Garrett Multi Service Center | 1226 NW 18th St., 78207 | 4:30pm Lady Bird Johnson Park | 107000 Nacogdoches Road, 78217 | 4:30pm Sonny Melendrez Community Center | 5919 W. Commerce, 78237 | 4:30pm

Thursday, March 26: Dawson Park | 2500 E. Commerce, 78203 | 4:30pm Southside Lions Sports Park | 3100 Hiawatha, 78210 | 4:30pm Normoyle Park | 700 Culberson, 78225 | 4:30pm

Friday, March 27: Woodward Park | 1011 Locke St., 78208 | 4:30pm Ramirez Community Center | 1011 Gillette Blvd., 78224 | 4:30pm Jean Yates Community Center | 568 Rasa, 78227 | 4:30pm



Lunch Distribution Sites For Kids from March 23 – 27:

Copernicus Park | 5300 Lord RD, 78220 | 11am

Woodward Park | 1011 Locke St., 78208 | 11am

Father Manuel Roman Center | 11030 Ruidosa, 78214 | 11am

Harlandale Community Center | 7227 Briar Place 78221 | 11am

Miller’s Pond Park | 6175 Old Pearsall Rd, 78242 | 11am

Sonny Melendrez Community Center | 5919 W. Commerce, 78237 | 11am

Palm Heights Park | 1201 W. Malone, 78225 | 11am

Joe Ward Center | 435 E. Sunshine Drive, 78228 | 11am

Jean Yates Community Center | 568 Rasa, 78227 | 11am

Dinner Distributions Sites For Kids from March 23 – 27:

Dawson Park | 2500 E. Commerce, 78203 | 4:30pm

Southside Lions Sports Park | 3100 Hiawatha, 78210 | 4:30pm

Normoyle Park | 700 Culberson, 78225 | 4:30pm

Ramirez Community Center | 1011 Gillette Blvd., 78224 | 4:30pm

Cuellar Park | 5626 San Fernando, 78237 | 4:30pm

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center | 1226 NW 18th St., 78207 | 4:30pm

Garza Community Center | 1450 Mira Vista, 78228 | 4:30pm

San Juan Brady Center | 2307 S. Calaveras, 78207 | 4:30pm

Lady Bird Johnson Park | 107000 Nacogdoches Road, 78217 | 4:30pm

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: