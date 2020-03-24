WATCH: Mother’s social media post leads to surprise drive-thru birthday party for daughter

A mother was able to save her daughter’s 12th surprise birthday party despite the new emergency declarations amid the coronavirus pandemic. She took to social media to ask friends and family to drive by their home and shout their birthday wishes from their vehicles.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

