NEISD employee tests positive for COVID-19
Johnson High School employee visited campus twice prior to positive diagnosis
SAN ANTONIO – A Johnson High School employee is infected with the novel coronavirus, according to Northeast Independent School District officials.
On Wednesday, Principal Gary Comalander notified faculty and staff of the positive COVID-19 test.
Comalander said the employee did not have any contact with students, but did visit the campus twice prior to testing positive for the virus.
Younger adults not immune, make up a third of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County
“Health officials assure us that the risk of exposure is extremely low,” Comalander wrote. “Regardless, we feel it’s important to inform our faculty and staff.”
Custodial teams have sanitized and disinfected “all areas of possible concern."
School district officials notified the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and an investigation is underway to determine if any other employees may have been exposed to the virus.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
