Shavano Park firefighters quarantined after returning home from Paraguay
Group of local firefighters return from trip where they trained firefighters in South America
SHAVANO PARK, Texas – A group of Shavano Park firefighters returning from Paraguay said they spent 14 days quarantined before heading back to work.
The firefighters from the city of Shavano Park were in the South American country to train crews there.
“We had about 200 pounds of equipment that we were able to take that we couldn’t use here anymore at the fire department,” said Ivan Hernandez, captain paramedic of the Shavano Park Fire Department.
Hernandez and firefighter paramedic Samuel McKinnon said before they left to Paraguay, they checked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Embassy’s web sites.
“There were cases in Argentina, there were cases in Brazil, but there were no confirmed cases in Paraguay,” McKinnon said.
There are now dozens of COVID-19 cases in the South American country.
When the team returned home on March 17, Hernandez said they went through a 14-day quarantine period.
The three Shavano Park firefighters who went to Paraguay returned to work this week.
“We don’t have any symptoms, which is great, and we currently feel fine. By getting monitored every day, that’s actually a bonus for us, as well,” Hernandez said.
Anyone who enters the fire station gets their temperature checked and gets screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
“We were eager to come back, and yesterday was a great day, putting our boots on the ground and helping out as much as we could,” Hernandez said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.