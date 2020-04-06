Frio County investigating possible case of COVID-19, officials say
The patient is currently hospitalized in Bexar County
FRIO COUNTY – The Texas Department of State Health Services is investigating a possible case of COVID-19 in Frio County, according to health officials.
The Frio County Sheriff’s Office posted the announcement on Facebook Sunday night.
The individual that is exhibiting symptoms is currently hospitalized in Bexar County and the investigation is ongoing, according to health officials. They did not receive medical treatment at Frio Regional Hospital.
The heath department and Frio County officials are working to trace anyone else that may have been in contact with the possible COVID-19 patient.
We’ll bring more updates as they become available.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
