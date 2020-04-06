68ºF

Frio County investigating possible case of COVID-19, officials say

The patient is currently hospitalized in Bexar County

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
FRIO COUNTY – The Texas Department of State Health Services is investigating a possible case of COVID-19 in Frio County, according to health officials.

The Frio County Sheriff’s Office posted the announcement on Facebook Sunday night.

The individual that is exhibiting symptoms is currently hospitalized in Bexar County and the investigation is ongoing, according to health officials. They did not receive medical treatment at Frio Regional Hospital.

The heath department and Frio County officials are working to trace anyone else that may have been in contact with the possible COVID-19 patient.

