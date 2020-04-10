SAN ANTONIO – SAQ: Is there a test that can tell you if you’ve had COVID-19 and recovered?

Methodist Hospital emergency room physician, Dr. Robert Frolichstein said some antibody testing capabilities exist right now but in very limited use.

“We’re still in the very early stages,” Frolichstein said.

The ER doctor said he believes the tests will be much more available in the coming weeks.

“But (right now) we don’t know if those results will tell you if you have life-long immunity, which is what we’re hoping,” Frolichstein said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a laboratory test is being developed to determine how much of the U.S. population has been exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“The serology test will look for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections. Antibodies can be found in the blood and in other tissues of those who are tested after infection. The antibodies detected by this test indicate that a person had an immune response to SARS-CoV-2, whether symptoms developed from infection or the infection was asymptomatic. Antibody test results are important in detecting infections with few or no symptoms.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

