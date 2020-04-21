City Council holding videoconference to discuss COVID-19 response, preparedness at 1 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will hold a meeting via videoconference to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.

The meeting is slated to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but delays are possible. The meeting will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Councilmembers will also hear about the city’s preparedness to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 1,029 people in Bexar County as of Monday evening. There are 39 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

1,029 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bexar County, 39 deaths. Here’s what we know.

The special meeting is being held via videoconference to “protect the health of the public and limit the potential spread of COVID-19,” according to the city.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

