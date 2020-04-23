Carvajal Elementary School staff holds Fiesta-themed car parade to spread smiles among students
SAN ANTONIO – Carvajal Elementary School held a Fiesta-themed car parade to bring some joy to communities on the West Side in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although Fiesta is currently postponed until November 5-15 due to the virus, that didn’t stop teachers, administration and support staff with CES to decorate their vehicles with Fiesta-themed decorations and take to the streets to spread smiles among students as they stay at home to help lessen the spread of the virus.
Fiesta San Antonio postponed until November due to coronavirus pandemic
Nearly 40 vehicles total took part in the parade, according to CES officials.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar, surrounding counties
- Here’s what you need to know about the mandatory face-covering rules in San Antonio, Bexar County
- Gov. Abbott: Texas classrooms closed for rest of school year; economy to reopen in waves using ‘data and doctors’
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Where San Antonio-area students can find free Wi-Fi during pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.