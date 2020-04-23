Carvajal Elementary School staff holds Fiesta-themed car parade to spread smiles among students

SAN ANTONIO – Carvajal Elementary School held a Fiesta-themed car parade to bring some joy to communities on the West Side in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Fiesta is currently postponed until November 5-15 due to the virus, that didn’t stop teachers, administration and support staff with CES to decorate their vehicles with Fiesta-themed decorations and take to the streets to spread smiles among students as they stay at home to help lessen the spread of the virus.

Fiesta San Antonio postponed until November due to coronavirus pandemic

Nearly 40 vehicles total took part in the parade, according to CES officials.

