San Antonio Spurs, city officials have a game plan to slow the spread of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio and the San Antonio Spurs have launched a game plan to help residents slow the spread of the coronavirus.

San Antonio hasn’t yet reached its peak in COVID-19 cases. In fact, projections show the city could hit its peak sometime within the next three weeks.

Because of the projections, city and Spurs officials said a strategic plan is needed to prevent a further outbreak. According to Spurs star Patty Mills, here’s the game plan:

Stay home

Wash your hands

Execute social distancing

Although the warmer spring weather is here and it’s tempting to leave home for non-essential activities, city officials said it’s still not safe to do so yet.

As of Thursday, city officials announced that there are 1,167 positive cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County, which is an increase of 41 cases from Wednesday. The city’s death toll is currently at 43.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city has a good grasp on the virus so far and residents that continue to follow the stay at home orders are making a difference in flattening the curve. However, he said that needs to continue in the coming weeks.

“The Spurs have won five championships but none of them were without a strong commitment to teamwork. Remember that we’re all Spurs and our actions will define how successful we will be in the coming weeks as we try to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Nirenberg said in a statement.

If residents were to forego the orders and leave home for nonessential activities or not practice social distancing, the city could face a second peak in cases, according to health officials.

“This does not mean the threat is less real. If we do not limit our movement and stay home, San Antonio could face a second peak of cases,” said Assistant Director at Metro Health Dr. Anita Kurian, in a statement. “We don’t want the community to have a false sense of security. We need everyone to stay home.”

As of this week, residents who are 10 years old or older are required to wear a face mask or face covering when in a public place that is difficult to maintain social distancing. Exceptions to the rule include driving in a vehicle alone or with someone in your household, eating, drinking, etc.

“Individuals can transmit COVID-19 up to 48 hours before exhibiting any symptoms; that’s why it is so important for people who need to leave their homes, to use face coverings and to maintain a six foot distance between themselves and other people. It helps protect others from possible infection,” Kurian said.

The Spurs are the latest partner in the community to join city officials in promoting health guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. To see the full announcements from the Spurs, click here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

