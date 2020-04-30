‘Yes we are open’: San Antonio flea market to open back up this weekend
Traders Village San Antonio to open May 2 & 3 in a limited capacity
SAN ANTONIO – Places like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are allowed to open back up in Texas as long as they maintain only 25% occupancy and follow distancing guidelines.
Traders Village San Antonio has announced they will be opening back up this weekend.
The far west flea market will be at limited capacity. For instance, there will be no live music, rides will not be operational and there will only be one gate open to enter and exit. The new entry is a way to accurately count how many people are coming and going.
The Traders Village San Antonio website also strongly recommends face masks to enter and must be on while inside the market. This applies to anyone 10 years of age or older.
Their website also says that hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the market, seating areas will be spaced 6 feet apart, and all restrooms will be open and staffed to be cleaned continuously.
The flea market will operate at its normal hours this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and parking is the same at $4.
In an effort to begin reopening the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week reduced restrictions for certain businesses. However, not all businesses are looking to reopen so quickly.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
