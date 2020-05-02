93ºF

Local News

H-E-B limits meat product purchases to five per customer at San Antonio stores

The product limits will help ‘protect the supply chain,’ store officials said

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has implemented additional limits on meat products for customers as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The product limits vary at select stores and are an effort to "protect the supply chain and make sure our customers can find the items they need,” an H-E-B spokesperson previously told KSAT.

H-E-B customers in the San Antonio area, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, Border region, and certain West and North Texas towns are limited to purchasing five packages of meat products each, according to H-E-B’s website.

The meat products can range from fresh beef, ground beef, chicken, pork, and turkey. Five packages of meat products are a combined total; customers are not allowed to buy five of each meat product.

Customers that shop at H-E-B stores in the Houston area and stores in Abilene, Big Spring, Burleson, Cleburne, Granbury, Hudson Oaks, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo and Waxahachie will need to abide by these product limits, listed below:

  • Ground beef – limit 4 packages
  • Chicken – limit 4 packages
  • Brisket – limit 2

Other items that are not food-related but are limited for all H-E-B customers are listed below:

  • Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
  • Baby wipes – 2 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
  • Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
  • Liquid bleach – 2 items
  • Hand sanitizer – 4 items
  • Hand soap – 4 items
  • Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
  • Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
  • Masks – 2 items

Central Market stores are not included in these limits, according to H-E-B officials.

For more information on the latest product limits, click here.

