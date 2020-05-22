People wait outside Cowboys Dance Hall as bars reopen

SAN ANTONIO – A line of people waited outside Cowboys Dance Hall overnight, waiting to get the opportunity to use their dance shoes and have a drink.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that bars and breweries could reopen Friday as part of the second phase of reopening Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott on Monday said bars can operate at 25% capacity, and should operate following several health guidelines, including seating customers at tables and blocking off the actual bar so customers can’t sit there.

The guidelines said dancing and other close contact interactions should be discouraged.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission should make sure bars comply, and If the bars don’t follow the guidelines, the commission has the authority to suspend bars’ licenses, Abbott said.