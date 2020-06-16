Johnson High School employee, Somerset ISD staff member test positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District has confirmed that an employee of Johnson High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Principal Gary Comalander said in a letter to parents and staff.

“It has come to our attention that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19,” Comalander said in the letter sent Monday. “This employee was last on campus on 6/12/20. While this employee maintained social distance and wore a mask, the individual was in the vicinity of several other employees, as well as students who attended the strength and conditioning camp.”

In the letter, Comalander informs parents that anyone who was in direct contact with the person has already been notified and if you have not been contacted directly, then you may attend strength and conditioning camp.

“We are in contact with the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District (SAMHD), and they assure us the risk of exposure is very low. Regardless, we want to inform you of this information as a proactive measure," the letter said.

At the same time, a similar notification was sent to parents in the Somerset Independent School District.

Parents were informed that the district discovered on Tuesday that a Somerset ISD staff member, working with the athletics summer conditioning program, tested positive for COVID-19.

The notification goes onto say that every parent of students who interacted with the staff member has been contacted. Those students in that specific workout group are unable to attend any district function for the next 14 days as they self-monitor their condition.

All other unaffected summer workout groups will continue as scheduled at this time, the letter said.